A PROMINENT and historic Ross-on-Wye pub has had its licence suspended with immediate effect while an investigation is under way.
The Crown & Sceptre was the subject of a Herefordshire Council licensing subcommittee meeting on Tuesday December 5 after concerns were put to it by West Mercia Police.
The meeting and the accompanying papers were not made public, with the council claiming it was not in the public interest to do so.
But minutes of the meeting show that, having heard representations from police licensing officer PC Dean Wall and from James Noble of Stankerr Pubs representing the premises licence holder, councillors on the committee decided to suspend the pub’s licence, “with immediate effect as an interim step”.
“The sub-committee has paid careful attention to the submissions of Mr Noble on behalf of the premises licence holder and the steps they are willing to take to address the issues identified at the premises,” its minutes say.
But having found the police representations “compelling and credible”, they said the suspension was “both appropriate and proportionate to promote the licensing objectives, in particular the prevention of crime and disorder”.
The committee will further consider the case at a review hearing scheduled for Thursday December 21.
Dating from the 17th century, the pub by the town’s Market House hosts frequent live music, DJ and open mic nights.
The pub and Mr Noble were approached for comment.