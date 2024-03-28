For the past 15 years, the Rotary Clubs of Monmouth, Chepstow and Ross on Wye have organised a sponsored walking event in the Wye Valley.
Known as “Walk The Wye”, this years’ event is taking place on Sunday 12th May. The event will again be raising funds for the breast cancer research team at Velindre, Cardiff. Full details and entry forms can be found at www.walkthewye.com.
The event is based at Monmouth Show Ground and there are six separate walks to choose from with distances of between 2 and 15 miles. The concept for the event is unique. Registration on the day is at Monmouth Show Ground but for four of the treks, walkers are taken down the Wye Valley by a free bus to the start of their chosen walk. They then walk back to Monmouth Show Ground on riverbank footpaths.
The remaining two walks start and finish at the Show Ground; again using well defined footpaths in the Wye valley. Comprehensive route instructions are issued for each walk.
Rotarian Norman Williams commented “The Rotary Clubs of Monmouth, Chepstow and Ross on Wye enjoy organising the event each year, in order to raise much needed funds for the breast cancer research team at Velindre. Over the past 14 years, the event has raised £140,200 for breast cancer research, plus £46,700 for other charitable organisations supported by the Rotary Clubs.
