A LADIES fashion show recently hosted by Newport and Gwent Samaritans has been hailed as a great success.
On Thursday, October 17, the Drill Hall on Lower Church Street, Chepstow, was home to a fundraising ladies’ fashion show and pop-up shop, allowing members of the public to purchase high street brand products for a massively discounted price.
In some instances, the prices were touted as 70% off, with the proceeds going to the Newport and Gwent Samaritans’ branch central pot. The day raised nearly £700, which the Samaritans said helps to keep their phone lines open 24 hours a day.
Director of the Samaritans Newport and Gwent branch said: “The Newport and Gwent Samaritans rely heavily on its volunteers to fundraise in order to keep the branch going and lines open.
“We give our time willingly, between the hours of 7am to 3am day and night 7 days a week. So any awareness and support from the community we serve would be welcome so they know we are there if in distress and they need to talk, or need someone to listen to them and without judgement.
“Awareness raising and outreach is vital for our fundraising. Even if it doesn't result in immediate income, it's important that we, the Samaritans, are at the forefront of peoples’ minds when and if they're looking for a good cause to support.”
The newly appointed director, who took charge on October 1, also said she hopes to show the branch is diverse, inclusive and engaged with its community - reminding everyone that the Samaritans are always there to help.
She added the branch has planned a Christmas wreath workshop from November 26 to December 3, at Waters Lane, Newport, where supporters can also enjoy a mince pie and mulled wine.
The Samaritans is a national registered charity with branches across the UK. It has over 20,000 volunteers trained to respond to calls - with suicide prevention being one of its top priorities.
If you need to speak to the Samaritans, you can call them on 116 123, visit a branch, go online, or email [email protected].