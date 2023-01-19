SIXTH Form students at Monmouth Comprehensive School who wish to study a business studies course at university or via an apprenticeship can now access financial support thanks to a new fund in memory of former student, Roddy Thomson.
The Roddy Thomson Memorial Bursary Fund offers long-term financial support to students who may need financial assistance to continue their education and develop a successful career in business.
The bursary has been developed by Roddy’s former colleagues at M&G plc in collaboration with his family to honour his memory and continue his commitment to bringing out the best in those around him.
Roddy was Chief Operating Officer at the international savings and investments firm, and before that at Prudential UK and Europe. Prior to M&G, he was managing director at OpenReach.
He was also a director at Ernst & Young and worked at Accenture earlier in his career.
The bursary will support students studying at Monmouth Comprehensive School where Roddy was Head Boy, where he left a lasting impression.
Hugo Hutchison, Headteacher at Monmouth Comprehensive School said: “We are very grateful to Roddy’s family for their kind and generous support of our students, and we are sure that the bursary in his memory will support many of those who pursue business qualifications and careers that emulate his stellar success.”
Jane Rawnsley, Group Head of Corporate Responsibility at M&G plc, said: “Financial barriers can stop talented young people from realising their full potential.
“In memory of Roddy, this bursary will allow students from the school he attended to take up an opportunity to further their education and start their careers in business.”
The bursary will support students for a three-year period and help to remove the barriers of accessing further education such as tuition fees, accommodation, IT equipment or travel.
Students in Year 13 at Monmouth Comprehensive School will be able to apply for the three-year support package from January 2023.
Students interested in applying are asked to contact Mrs Guest, Director of Sixth Form Studies.
The Memorial Bursary Fund is managed by M&G plc’s charity partner, The Talent Foundry, an education charity which works in schools to improve social mobility across the UK.
Monmouth Comprehensive School (MCS) is an over-subscribed school of around 1,700 students and 190 staff, including a very popular and successful Sixth Form of up to 400 students and a Specialist Resource Base of around 60 students.
MCS is founded upon shared values, and on the principle of Work Hard, Be Kind.
The school provides an exceptional standard of education for every child that comes to the school, so that they have the opportunity to lead happy and successful lives.
It is an inclusive school that is ambitious for all its students.
Students leave after seven years of success in a rich and rewarding school experience at MCS to take the next step in whatever academic or vocational career pathway that they choose to pursue.
The Talent Foundry is an independent education charity offering a range of fully funded opportunities to schools and colleges across the United Kingdom.
They have 1,900 schools in their network and 600,000 students have benefitted from their programmes.
The programme aims to increase social mobility by helping young people from a range of backgrounds discover what they are amazing at and develop valuable new skills.