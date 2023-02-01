YOUNG performers at a school that helped launched the career of superstar singer and actor Olly Alexander are all set to hit the stage tonight at the start of a four-day run of hit musical Sister Act.
It’s the opening night (Wednesday, February 1) at Monmouth Comprehensive School of the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film, which will see five performances including a Saturday matinee.
Productions at the school have been the launchpad for professional performing careers, such as No 1 hitmaker and It’s A Sin actor Alexander, and West End and former Coronation Street star Emma Stansfield.
Years and Years frontman Olly, who grew up in nearby Coleford, starred in school productions of Guys and Dolls and The Caucasian Chalk Circle before going onto fame and fortune.
And who knows, theatre goers could be watching another star of the future this week.
School Head of Drama Amy Pearce says: “Our students are ready to wow you with their talent and hard work!
“Rachel Harkins is leading the company as Deloris and is supported by a wonderful split cast of female Nuns (owing to the tremendous talent in our school) and a fantastic group of male leads, alongside the incredible force that is the whole cast chorus.
“The show is set to be a spectacle and one not to miss!
“We are in the privileged position to be able to use our students’ expertise to run all our backstage roles within our school productions.
“For Sister Act we have students running all sound and lighting, and even past students who are now training within the performing industry returning to support with set design and choreography.
“We also have students making costumes, front of house support, advertising and stage management. What a team!”
Sister Act, which starred Whoopi Goldberg in the original 1992 film, is set to put the feel good factor firmly back in February.
When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found – a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.
Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.
Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her sisterhood.
Shows are 7pm Wednesday to Saturday, February 1-4, with a matinée extra on Saturday at 2pm.
Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/monmouth-comprehensive-school.
Adults are £10, concessions £8.