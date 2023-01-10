A Ross man has returned to his home town to take on the role of general manager.
Nick Rylatt told the Gazette: “I’m really pleased about becoming General Manager in my home town. You may recognise me as I started my Halo journey here in 2008 on a short term maternity cover contract and then again in 2010 until the Centre had its major refurbishment in 2014.”
After leaving Ross, Nick remained working for Halo at their other three swimming pools across the county.
He added: “I have recently completed an 18 month general manager secondment at Ledbury Swimming Pool which was a fantastic opportunity for me.
“I am now very much looking forward to this exciting challenge. I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team here in Ross. It has been lovely to see some familiar friendly customer faces from when I was previously here. I am also very much looking forward to meeting customers who have joined us since our fantastic refurbishment.”
Halo is a registered charity and social enterprise running 22 sport and leisure centres throughout Herefordshire, Bridgend County Borough, Shropshire, Swindon and Gloucestershire on behalf of the local authorities. The money Halo makes is put back into its facilities. This allows them to keep costs low.