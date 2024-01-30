A WYEDEAN drugs gang have received more than 30 years in jail, while the ongoing hunt for the gang’s suspected Forest kingpin has stretched as far as Colombia and Venezuela.
Eight men and women admitted drug offences and were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court last week after police broke up the gang’s operations centered on Cinderford, Chepstow and Newport.
The conspiracy involved trafficking cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis and flooding the streets of Monmouthshire, the Forest of Dean and Newport.
The court heard that the crime gang is suspected to have been headed by Paul Harris, 26, from Cinderford, son of defendant Helga Boehm and stepson of co-defendant Andrew Harris, who both received jail terms.
Gwent Police appealed for help in tracking Paul Harris down in 2022, saying: “We’re appealing for information to find Paul Harris from Cinderford.
“Our officers would like to speak to the 25-year-old, who is also known as Paul Bohm, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking offences.
“He has links to the Chepstow and Magor areas and also Gloucester.”
Cardiff Crown Court was told that Harris was suspected of smuggling drugs into the UK from Spain, and was now thought to be on the run in South America after fleeing the country.
Clare Wilks, prosecuting, said his friend and co-conspirator Matthew Nicholas had travelled to Spain to meet Harris, while the latter’s mother and stepfather were also involved in the gang’s operations between September 15, 2020 and January 1, 2022.
Andrew Harris, 48, of High Street, Cinderford, was jailed for five years and seven months.
Helga Boehm, 47, of High Street, Cinderford, was jailed for four years and 10 months.
Duncan Peters, 50, of Saxon Place, Sedbury, Chepstow, was jailed for 24 months, suspended for 24 months, with a three-month electronic curfew from 8pm to 8am.
Matthew Nicholas, 35, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport was imprisoned for eight years and two months.
Ashley Bollen, 33, of Dewstow Road, Caldicot was jailed for eight years one month.
Peter Wright, 32, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for five years and one month.
Lucy Hart, 27, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for 24 months, suspended for 24 months, with 300 hours of unpaid work.
Charlie Linstead, 28, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was jailed for 22 months suspended for 24 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Paul Harris is urged to contact Gwent Police quoting 2200245204.