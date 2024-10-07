FOOD lovers from across the area converged on Speech House on Sunday (October 6) for the annual Foerst Showcase.
The showcase presents the best in local and regional food, drink and crafts from more than 100 producers.
As well as food trucks and the opportunity to buy directly from producers in the food hall, there were also talks and demonstrations.
Chefs Gareth Jenkins from the Speech House and Gavin Roberts from Tudor Farmhouse at Clearwell prepared food with local ingredients and shared some tips along the way.
Simon and Deborah Jones from the Forest Deli in Coleford talked about cheese and why a particular tastes cannot be replicated throughout the year outside industrial food production.
Longhope-based Harts Barn Cookery School returned with their fire cages to cook local produce which also took the chill off the rather overcast conditions that characterised most of the day.
There was plenty to spoil those who enjoy a tipple with a wider range of beers, cidersm wine and gin.
Among the local organisations present were the Bream Gardening Society – who this year have been taking part in a “citizen science” experiment hosted by the University of Sussex looking at pollinators such as bees – the Royal British Legion, the Severn Zero shop at Taurus Crafts in Lydney which aims to stop waste and even find out more about the big cats which are said to have made the Forest their home.
Among those providing musical entertainment were the Lydney Training Band and the Urban Freeway Band and local Morris side Wild also performed.
Peter Hands, from the Speech House Hotel which provides the site, said: “We have amazing local crafts and food suppliers.
“We’ve got people who have been coming for 14 years and it is good to see people enjoying themselves.
“We’ve got guests in the hotel, they come every year and they are thrilled with everything on offer.
“Sadly we lost the steam festival this year due to bad weather but we’ve gone ahead with this and its great to see so many people with the weather being a little inclement.”