NEW RESEARCH says that a significant number of residents in Gloucestershire are making the switch to electric cars.
The research, conducted by Howden Insurance, used data published by the Department for Transport (DfT) and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).
The insurers calculated the total number of plug-in cars registered in each UK local authority between 2009 and 2023. The local authorities were then ranked from highest to lowest number of cars registered.
Gloucestershire ranked tenth with an impressive 333,315 registered electric cars between 2009 and 2023. Topping the UK list is Greater Manchester who registered 1,045,910.
A spokesperson for Howden Insurance said: “With greater awareness of the impact of petrol and diesel vehicles on the planet, many local authorities are proposing to introduce clean air schemes.
“With the cost-efficiency of electric cars and local governments introducing EV benefits, interest in electric vehicles or low-emission vehicles has soared in the UK.
“Areas such as the West Midlands and West Yorkshire have Clean Air Zones in Birmingham and Bradford, so these areas have invested more in EV charging points than other areas have done in order to accommodate electric vehicles.”
Electric vehicles are also encouraged by Gloucestershire County Council. You can have your say and suggest EV charging points using their online form or you can email [email protected].