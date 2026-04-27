As the deadline for entries for Smiths Auctions May sale approached, a late flurry of appointments was made, and a fabulous array of items were consigned. A ‘late flurry’ is quite often the case in the auction world, as people are often surprised at how much time is needed to get everything described, placed in the saleroom, and photographed in time for viewing and sale days. The team at Smiths will often spend two whole days getting the furniture placed and photographed, before finding the perfect spot for the smaller items. Another couple of days to give everything a lot number, and a whole week of photography then ensues. Leaving very little time before the saleroom is open for viewing and the team get a feel for what is looking popular and what could do well on sale day.