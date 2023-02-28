St. Mary's Church, Ross-on-Wye, is set to host a service for the World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11 am. This international, inter-church organization will bring together people from all over the world to share their hopes, concerns, and prayers. The day's service, prepared by the women of Taiwan, will reflect on the issues faced by women worldwide and their hopes for the future.
This year, the women of Taiwan will send blessings to St. Mary's Church, sharing their country's rich resources and cultural diversity with the congregation. From geographical and political to social issues, the women of Taiwan hope to encourage others to celebrate their faith, just as the Apostle Paul did in his letters.
The World Day of Prayer is a vast operation, with an international committee based in New York and national committees in every participating country. Regional conferences gather to consider the service, and then local groups plan their celebrations. The service at St. Mary's Church is just one of many that will take place on the day, with people gathering all around the world to share in the same message of hope and faith.
In addition to the World Day of Prayer, The Ross Parishes will host a range of other events throughout the week, including Zoom Morning Prayer every day at 9 am, Tea and Toast and Community Larder at St. Mary's Hall on Tuesday mornings, and Toddle and Toast at St. Mary's on Wednesday mornings.
Craft group will meet at St. Mary's on Wednesday mornings, with Ponder and Pray on Zoom taking place on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Leaf Youth Group will also meet at St. Mary's on Wednesday afternoons.
On Thursdays, there will be a Eucharist service at St. Mary's, as well as Warm Space in St. Mary's Hall. Thursday Prayer Group will take place on Zoom, and Messy Church and Youth Choir will meet at St. Mary's in the afternoon.
Finally, on Sunday, March 5th, there will be a BCP Communion Service at St. Mary's, a live-streamed All Age Eucharist Service at St. Mary's, and a Parish Eucharist at Walford.