A NEW study has revealed the likelihood of employability in the Forest of Dean and compared the data to other areas in the UK.
Experts at IT service software InvGate analysed data from the Office for National Statistics and the National Records of Scotland to find the population and employment rate per UK local authority in 2023. The population data was used to calculate the number of working age residents aged 16 to 64 per UK area. The local authorities with the highest percentage of employed residents aged 16-64 determined the final ranking.
It found the employment rate for those in this age bracket to be 84.1%. The total number of employed people aged 16-64 equating to 44,026 - which ranks at 36 in the overall table of data.
Ariel Gesto, CEO of InvGate said: "Employment opportunities across the UK are more dynamic than ever, with certain regions standing out as hubs of economic growth and job creation. Whether it's thriving industries in major cities or the rise of innovative sectors in emerging areas, the data highlights that where you live can significantly impact your career prospects. This serves as a valuable reminder of the importance of regional investment and adaptability in today’s job market."
However, the Forest’s data when compared with Epsom and Ewell, who topped the ranking, is stark. With an employment rate of 91.7% for the population aged 16-64 the local authority recorded 65,198 residents aged 16 and above, with 50,357 being working age aged 16-64 and 46,177 of those being in employment.
The news comes following a previous story which examined 2025’s prospects for young people in the Forest of Dean.
Any Forester looking for work can check online, visit Facebook community groups or get tips from Citizens Advice located at Ow Bist Forest Community Space, Cinderford.