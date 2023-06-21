For the past two years, Hereford Crew Commander Spencer Jones and his colleagues have honoured Stu's memory by taking on the same trek but in reverse – from West to East. This year's event, however, saw a shift in direction to the shorter but no less challenging Bannau Brycheiniog Horseshoe route in Wales, spanning approximately 12 miles. The decision allowed for broader participation, opening up to staff from four services, fire cadets, serving and retired firefighters, partners, children, and even a couple of enthusiastic canines.