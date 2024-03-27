STUDENTS from the University of Gloucester have been selected to showcase their video games at the Insomnia gaming festival this year.
A selection of video games designed and produced by four teams of students from the University will be featured at the event (March 28-31), held at the Birmingham NEC.
These include those enrolled in MSc Game Development, MSc Sound and Music Production, BSc Computer Games Design, BSc Computer Games Programming, BSc Games Art programmes.
First launched more than 20 years ago, this year’s festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors, including gaming enthusiasts, creators and industry professionals.
The students were chosen after being nominated by their course leaders. Zayd Dawood, Academic Course Leader in MSc Games Development, said:
“We’re absolutely thrilled that a selection of video games designed and produced by our students will be featured at the upcoming Insomnia: The Gaming Festival.
“The opportunity to exhibit their fantastic work on such a massive stage will enable our students to promote their skills and knowledge to thousands of visitors, gain valuable feedback from the gaming community and potentially open up important access to employers and creators from within the sector.”
The students’ games will be exhibited as part of a large programme of activities including playable games, live esports tournaments, VR/AR experiences, and the latest gaming and tech innovations.