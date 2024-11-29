SINGER-songwriter Sue Skinner has released her first solo album with part of the sales going to a charity which helped her family through a harrowing time.
Sue, who lives in Sedbury, will donate 20 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the album Rainbows in the Road to the charity Missing People.
The charity helped the family when Sue’s brother-in-law, Neil Skinner went missing in the Scottish Highlands in May 2022.
Despite many searches of the nearby Loch Dochard and surrounding terrain, his body has never been found.
He has left behind 4 children, two grandchildren, a sister and a brother.
The album is dedicated to Neil who loved music and poetry.
Sue said: “Each family member had found their own way of coping, and making music is mine.
“I have specially included two pieces that deal with the loss of a loved one: ‘Lonely Morning Again’ and ‘The Journey’.”
“Thankfully my family has received support in so many ways from Missing people, and I have decided to donate 20 per cent of all CD sales to the charity.
Sue has been working on the CD in Shabbey Road Studios Caerphilly with producer Al Steele and Korgis band member for more than a year.
Sue said: “I am incredibly lucky to be able to send this album out into the world.
“I’m very proud of what we have achieved with this captivating mix of songs.
“Without the support of my family, friends and musical partners I would not have made this journey - and my family’s journey over the past two years has been a hard one.
The album is available on streaming platforms and Bandcamp.
For more information contact Sue on 07738 759190 or [email protected], through her Facebook page or Bandcamp.