The leading Forest clubs in my playing days were Lydney and Berry Hill, with Cinderford perhaps in third place. Lydney and Berry Hill had a few good seasons in the English knock-out cup that was competed for at that time, playing resolutely against senior national clubs such as Bath, Saracens and Sale. Berry Hill, with their formidable front row, had one epic win in this competition against London Scottish, which at the time were one of the leading clubs in the country.