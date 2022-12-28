SOME 80 per cent of children in Gloucestershire are concerned about climate change, according to a survey.
Three-quarters of the 2,778 11- to 25-year-olds who responded to the Climate Action Survey said they were already taking action.
It also highlighted that young people want more joined-up action and to be better represented at all levels, with systemic change as well as individual action, and for responsibility and action to be shared fairly across society.
The county council funds the Gloucestershire Climate Youth Group (GYCG) to ensure that young people have a chance to be involved with the work towards the county being carbon neutral by 2045.
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning and the cabinet lead for climate change, said: “We are committed to the task of fighting climate change and creating a Greener Gloucestershire. Young people are key to getting these messages out and as individuals have the power to effect change.
“If we can help young people to mobilise and influence what the county council and individuals can do, together we can achieve our ambitions.”