A GINGERBREAD house that looks almost good enough to eat was the centrepiece of a competition-winning window.
The window at Poppies florists in the centre of Lydney was declared the winner of Lydney Town Council’s annual Christmas window competition.
Mayor of Lydney Cllr Natasha Saunders made the announcement at a carol concert in Bathurst Park just before Christmas.
Owner of Poppies Kay Renders said putting the huge display together was a team effort.
She said: “All the staff helped to make it.
“It took around three weeks to complete – it was a lot of work.”
The cardboard to make the house was recycled after deliveries were made to the shop.
Kay added: “We’ve had lots of lovely comments about the window and the children have really enjoyed it.”