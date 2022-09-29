Swift makeover as car becomes ‘train trailer’
WHEN David Fish and Lisa Hill turned up to the recent Forest model railway show in Lydney, they didn’t have to worry about unloading their layout and putting it away again.
That’s because their display has a permanent home in what was the boot of a car.
David and Lisa, along with children James and Sophie showed the layout at the show organised by the Forest of Dean Model Railway at the Dean Academy.
It took David and Lisa, who live in Lydney, and David’s dad George about five months to convert the back end of the Suzuki Swift and install the lay-out.
But the original intention was not to build the ‘Train Trailer’.
David explained: “We were going to use it as a camping trailer but that wasn’t practical so we decided to put the railway in instead.”
The Train Trailer was one of about 25 lay-outs on display at the show, the 20th organised by the Drybrook-based club
Chairman o, Jon Beales, said: “We are back to full size this year.
“We did a smaller one last year which was put together quite quickly because we didn’t know which way things were going last year.
“It’s nice to have everybody back.
“It’s also good to have some of our younger modellers showing what they can do.”
The club took over running the show, which was held in Lydney Town Hall, and moved to the school a couple of years later.
Mr Beales said: “With Covid, this is our 20th show at the Dean Academy.’’
The lay-outs featured steam, diesel and election locomotives in a variety of eras from Britain, Europe and the United States.
