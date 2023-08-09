The inaugural 'Ross Heritage Walks' has been successfully launched, offering locals and visitors a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of Ross-on-Wye through guided tours. With spots filling up quickly, individuals are encouraged to book promptly to avoid missing out.
The very first walk of the series, held on Wednesday 26th July, began at the iconic Market House in the town's heart. The knowledgeable Heather Hurley led this 'Ross-on-Wye Riverside Walk', offering attendees a fascinating journey through time. Those who joined were educated on the river's pivotal role in shaping local industry, commerce, transportation, and tourism.
The success of this initiative owes much to the combined expertise of four dedicated tour guides: Heather Hurley, Rosemary Sutton, Mark Sanderson, and Phillip Gray. Their collective knowledge ensures that every attendee is treated to an insightful and memorable experience.
For those eager to secure their spot, bookings can be made through Eventbrite. Simply visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for 'Ross-on-Wye Heritage Walks' to see the full details of each walk on offer. Alternatively, interested parties can reach out directly via phone at 01989 562373 or by sending an email to [email protected]. Don't miss this chance to delve into Ross-on-Wye's rich past!