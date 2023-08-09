For those eager to secure their spot, bookings can be made through Eventbrite. Simply visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for 'Ross-on-Wye Heritage Walks' to see the full details of each walk on offer. Alternatively, interested parties can reach out directly via phone at 01989 562373 or by sending an email to [email protected]. Don't miss this chance to delve into Ross-on-Wye's rich past!