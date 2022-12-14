A NEW voucher that allows people to gift creative tech skills like 3D printing, coding and animation for Christmas has been launched in the Forest.
Gloucestershire Libraries, which oversees all libraries in the county on behalf of the county council, is now offering the vouchers for its Innovation Lab, which gives users access to resources like the full Adobe Creative Suite, programmable robots, virtual reality headsets, 3D scanners and printers, podcast recording equipment and "much more.”
The Forest’s Innovation Lab is located at Coleford Main Place.
Each Lab has a "friendly" Lab Tech on hand to help spark creativity and support digital skill development to bring project ideas to life.
One month’s membership costs £15, or you can give a three-month membership for £30 and get one month free.
The vouchers are suitable for anyone aged 14 and over, are valid for six months from the date of purchase and can be used at any of six sites in the county.
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This is an excellent idea to offer Lab membership gift vouchers to help people learn new digital skills.”