Motorists in Weston Under Penyard will need to take note of a temporary speed restriction that will be enforced from March 2, 2023. The restriction will be in place for 10 days and will affect the A40 road. During the works, two-way traffic lights will be in operation, with a speed restriction of 30mph.
The restriction is necessary to allow works to be carried out safely by the contractors. While the speed limit is in place, motorists are advised to proceed with caution and drive at a reduced speed to ensure the safety of road users and the contractors.
The temporary speed restriction notice has been issued by the local authorities, and they are reminding motorists to pay attention to the road signage and obey the speed limit for the duration of the works.
The roadworks may cause some minor delays to motorists using the A40, and drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. However, the authorities are doing their best to ensure that the works are carried out as efficiently as possible to minimize any inconvenience to road users.
The temporary speed restriction notice is set to end on March 12, 2023, after which normal traffic conditions will resume on the A40.