The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for urgent carriageway repairs.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A449, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for barrier safety repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• M48, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Huntley mobile lane closures for drainage.
• M5, from 10pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for horticulture works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• M48, from 7pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.