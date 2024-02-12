The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• M4, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm February 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M5, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 lane closure for electrical works.
• A40, from 7pm February 22 to 7am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Over to Lea used as a diversion for Gloucestershire County Council closure of the A417 at Hartpury.
• A40, from 9am February 26 to 4pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood, traffic lights installed by Gigaclear.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.