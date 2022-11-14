The streets are paved with gold! - Dick Whittington comes to the Wye Valley
By Jake Chown
Sunday 20th November 2022 11:00 am
Lemon Jelly Pantos are bringing their latest production to Lydney and Chepstow in December (Lemon Jelly )
THE “purr-fect family pantomime” is journeying through the Wye Valley next month in time for the festive period.
Billed as their “funniest pantomime ever”, the company will perform at Chepstow’s Drill Hall on Friday, December 9 before heading to Lydney Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday (December 10 and 11).
A description of the show says: “Featuring all the traditional pantomime ingredients, with a multi-talented cast, this one hour, laughter packed performance features colourful characters, hilarious comedy, fantastic music, lavish costumes & stunning sets.”
For a chance to win a family pass (four tickets), see the competition on this page. To book tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/lemonjellypantos.
