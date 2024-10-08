Train operator Transport for Wales (TfW) has made significant progress with the reliability and punctuality of its services over the last year, new figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) have shown.
New data for the period April to June 2024 shows the company, which runs services between Cheltenham and Maesteg through the Forest, has made the biggest improvement of any UK train company for punctuality.
The figures show here has been an eight per cent in punctuality while cancellations dropped by three per cent compared to the same period in 2023.
TfW also tops the list for the biggest change in trains planned, with a 26.7 per cent increase in the number of trains planned between April and June this year compared to the same period last year.
Additional figures recently released by Transport Focus indicate a 16 per cent improvement in overall customer satisfaction in 12 months.
Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales, said: “The on-going introduction of our £800m fleet of brand-new trains has helped to improve reliability, punctuality and capacity across the network.
“In addition to the improved performance we’ve added more services across Wales on routes including Wrexham – Bidston, the Ebbw Vale line and Cardiff – Cheltenham, to give our customers greater travel options.