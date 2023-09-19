RAIL enthusiasts and model collectors of all ages are invited to browse the impressive displays at the Forest of Dean Model Railway Club’s annual show this weekend.
There will be over 20 layouts on show in all different scales - including actual model live steam powered trains - at Lydney’s the Dean Academy on Saturday and Sunday (September 23 & 24)
Traders will also be at the show selling their latest wares, along with reasonably priced refreshments at a pop up cafe.
The site is wheelchair friendly and parking is free.
Prices on the door are £5 for adults and £3 for children under 16 £3.00, while under 5’s are free.
A family ticket is also available - two adults and three children - for £12.00.
The show runs from 11am – 5pm on Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.
The Forest of Dean Model Railway club are based in Drybrook and welcome members of all ages to come and build, maintain and operate model railways.
Prospective members are offered three free evenings to decide if membership is for them.
To find out more about the club, what it’s all about and how you can get involved, head to www.fodmrc.org.uk.