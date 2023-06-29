THREE men have been convicted of taking part in a violent incident at a Lydney couple’s home after one of the trio had forced his way into the premises.
Linus Butrimovicius of Regent Street, Lydney, pleaded not guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court to violently entering premises in The Orchards, Lydney, on July 1 last year when he knew there was someone present who was opposed to him going in.
He also denied assaulting Scott Wozencroft causing actual bodily harm and Lucy Wozencroft by beating on the same date.
He was found guilty of all charges.
At the same court, Liam Riley, 32, of Milling Crescent, Aylburton, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Scott Wozencroft causing actual bodily harm on July 1 2022 and was also convicted.
Peter Wright, 32, who is on remand, also denied the assault on Mr Wozencroft and was found guilty. He admitted an offence of being in possession of a lock knife in public in St John Street, Coleford, on July 8 last year.
The magistrates bailed Butrimovicius and Riley unconditionally to await sentence at Gloucester Crown Court on July 19. Wright was remanded till June 28 for a video link committal hearing.