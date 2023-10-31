A 33 year-old Tidenham man whose home was raided by police last summer has avoided immediate jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing more than £2,000 worth of cocaine with intent to supply.
Prosecutor Neil Treharne told Gloucester Crown Court last Friday (Oct 27) that police obtained a search warrant to enter David Graham’s home in Deepwell Rise, Tidenham, on July 7th 2022 following intelligence that had been gathered about possible drug dealing activities taking place.
“On entry Graham accepted more or less straightaway that he had a large quantity of cocaine in his bedroom amounting to some 20 grams,” said the prosecutor.
“The police carried out a search of the property and found the drugs, which were valued in the range of £2,200 in street deals in the bedroom. The officers also found a number of items of drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash in his Mercedes car.
“Graham’s phone was analysed by experts and it was said that he was distributing to a small group of people, believed to be around 15 contacts.”
Jason Coulter, defending, said Graham’s life has changed significantly since his arrest last year. He was remorseful over his actions in that period of time, the lawyer said.
Graham admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply on July 7, 2022.
The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, told Graham that his criminal record was nothing to be proud of and added: “You were caught red handed operating a small social circle. Anything bigger than this would attract an immediate custodial sentence. And that’s where you will be going if you get caught again.”
The judge sentenced Graham to an 18 month prison term, suspended for 18 months. He ordered that Graham complete 200 hours of unpaid work and attend 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and the phones and the deprivation of the monies found in his possession.