The annual Daffodil Weekend and Spring Fayre is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, at Dymock Parish Hall in Gloucestershire.
The event will be open from 10am to 5pm each day and is located on the B4216 Ledbury road.
Visitors can browse the trading tables in the hall, which will have a variety of goods for sale, including homemade cakes, second-hand books, jewellery, cards, and bric-a-brac. Light refreshments will also be available, including bacon baps, homemade cakes, and the ever-popular cream scones. Please note that cash only will be accepted for payment.
One of the highlights of the event will be the guided walks at 11am and 2.30pm each day to see the wild daffodils. Dogs are welcome on the walks, and information will be available for those who wish to see the daffodils from a vehicle. For enquiries, please contact Jenny Thick on 01531 890453 or email [email protected]
The Daffodil Weekend and Spring Fayre is a popular event in the local community, with many visitors coming from across the region to enjoy the beautiful wild daffodils and support local vendors. The event is also an important fundraiser for the parish hall, helping to maintain the facility and provide a space for community events.
Visitors are encouraged to come along, enjoy the spring weather, and take in the beauty of the wild daffodils while supporting the local community.