A BUILDING site manager has won a national award for his work on a development at Berry Hill.
Tom Reason, who is manager at the Barratt Homes Forest Grove development won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for demonstrating exceptional standards in building new communities.
Barratt site managers picked up 89 Pride in the Job Quality Awards a — which is more than any other housebuilder.
The awards showcase the best site managers in the country who can deliver the highest quality homes for their customers.
Each site manager is judged on a range of key criteria including health and safety, their technical knowledge, customer service and attention to detail.
David Kelland, Operations Director at Barratt Developments South Wales, said: “We are always striving to make our customers happy, by building the high-quality homes that each and every one of them deserves.
“These awards recognise only the best new homes and best-managed developments across the country, and we are very proud of our UK record — to have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.
“Every customer who buys a home built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”