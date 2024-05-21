THIS year marks 80 years since the D-Day landings in 1944, and in Ross-on-Wye the town is planning to celebrate with events in St Marys Church and at The Prospect.
Ross Town Council and St Mary’s Church are working together to deliver two consecutive events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day operation of June 6, 1944, which brought together the land, air, and sea forces of the allied armies in what became known as the largest amphibious invasion in military history.
The operation, given the codenamed Overlord, delivered five naval assault divisions to the beaches of Normandy, in France.
D Day, as it’s become known, is when 156,000 allied soldiers landed across five beaches on the Normandy Coast. The meticulous planning and courage of those involved shaped history and paved the way for the liberation of Europe in 1945.
The commemorative events will be held on the evening of Thursday June 6 and begins in St Mary’s Church at 8.15pm with a short multimedia presentation, ‘The D Day Story’ told in video, pictures, music and poetry.
The Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire, Edward Harley CBE will join in on the commemorations in Ross. Mr Harley is the King’s personal representative in the county. At least two D Day Veterans, Stanley Wilson and Peter Harkness will also be attending the event.
The event is free and open to the public, who are requested to be seated in the church by 8.05pm, there is no need to book you can turn up and take a seat.
The event is scheduled to last for 35 Minutes and will be followed shortly afterwards by the lighting of the town Beacon on ‘The Prospect’ by the Lord Lieutenant at 9.15pm.
Everyone is invited to this very special location in Ross, which overlooks the surrounding countryside and help in the commemorations to mark 80 years since the D-Day Landings in 1944.