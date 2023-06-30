TRAFFIC was brought to a standstill heading to and from Lydney station and rail passengers experienced delays after a lorry crashed into the level crossing this morning (Friday, June 30).
All rail services through Lydney were put on stop for a time following the crash, which reportedly happened at around 8am.
The incident left one barrier of the crossing bent back at 90 degrees across the railway line, before Network Rail engineers arrived on site to repair the crossing. Pictures above show the extent of the damage.
Trains started moving again shortly after 10am, but delays were expected as they were being manually signalled through.
The road to Lydney Harbour and industrial estate was closed to vehicles all morning, with police on site to direct traffic.
Network Rail engineers completed the repair of the crossing and police reopened the road on Friday afternoon.