Letter to the Editor: Our eyes met across the garage where my car was being repaired.
Our friends, one of whom worked at the garage, noticed a spark between us, so they decided to arrange a blind date for us on April 1, which was a bit daunting, however the date was just perfect.
It soon became clear that we both had so much in common, especially that we’d both previously been married before for over 20 years and weren’t really looking for a relationship at that time. Therefore, we decided to take things slowly.
The rest is history.
Not able to resist our feelings for one and other, we did eventually get married the day after my husband’s 50th birthday.
I remember him saying to me he could never forget our wedding anniversary, and hoped that we would see our 25th Silver anniversary (especially as we would both be that much older).
Well it was be our Silver wedding anniversary this year and it all happens in April - by husband’s “special” birthday, our Silver anniversary the next day and my birthday is also in April. So you see from the very beginning our first date on the 1st of April was meant to be.
We are so looking forward to our Silver wedding anniversary celebrations - true love never dies.
Mrs Robinson, Lydney