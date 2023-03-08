THE new Daffodil Line bus between Newent, Ross and Ledbury is being supported to "thrive" once it is up and running by the newest restaurant venture from an award-winning chef.
The Wye Inn is set to open in early April at the old Red Lion in Newent’s Market Square.
The restaurant, which will offer four different areas in which to dine and takeaway, will be run by husband and wife team Sam and Emma Morgan along with former finalist of the BBC’s ‘Great British Menu’ Andrew Sheridan.
The Inn is described as a “traditional countryside pub with a twist”, and the team says the food will be typical of Andrew’s “maverick” style.
To mark the launch, the Wye Inn is offering £35 gift vouchers, with £5 from the sale of each one donated to support the Daffodil Line.
Organiser of the Buses4Us campaign group Claire Stone said: “It’s great that a new business who are already pushing the boat out to make our historic town centre pub really shine are also taking the time and trouble to support our bus service, which is so important to the community.”
The group says continued fundraising is essential to ensure the new route is a success.