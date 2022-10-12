Two in hospital after motorbike and lorry collide at Elton Corner
TWO men were hospitalised following a serious crash between a motorbike and a lorry on the A48 yesterday (Tuesday, October 11).
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at Elton Corner shortly after 3.45pm.
Both the rider of the motorbike and a passenger remain in hospital today (Wednesday, October 12).
The collision, which involved a black Kawasaki motorbike and Volvo HGV lorry, took place at the junction with the A4151, adjacent to the petrol station.
A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: “The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s from Gloucester, sustained serious injuries and remains in Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
“The pillion passenger of the motorbike, also in his 20s and from Gloucester, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he remains.
“The driver of the lorry was uninjured.”
A number of road closures were put into place in the area while emergency services dealt with the situation.
These were lifted shortly after 11pm last night.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to police.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information they feel may be relevant are also asked to make contact.
Information can be provided to police online at www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report - quoting incident 274 of October 1 - or by calling 101.
