“With millions of people holding bonds, there’s a good chance some have money waiting for them and don’t even realise it. If you’ve ever bought Premium Bonds, it’s worth taking a moment to check in on them. All you need is your NS&I holder’s number or account number, and you can use their prize checker app or website to see if you have any winnings. If you’re not sure of your details, you can speak to the NS&I who can help you recover them.”