A NEW survey has found the University of Gloucestershire is among the best UK universities for graduate outcomes.
The survey conducted by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) found 94.8 per cent of graduates are in employment or further study 15 months after leaving the university.
The results are above the sector average, placing the university third in the South West and 27th in the country.
Dame Clare Marchant DBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of University of Gloucestershire, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our outstanding alumni and their incredible success - congratulations to you all.
“Graduate outcomes are one of the clearest indicators of a university’s impact, and these latest results are exceptional. They show that our students are thriving during their studies and launching into exciting, fulfilling careers. We’re delighted to once again be recognised among the top universities in the country.”
The Graduate Outcomes Survey is the biggest UK survey of its kind and tracks the progress of recent graduates after leaving university. All those who graduated in 2022/23 were invited to take part in the survey 15 months after they finished their studies.
The survey’s key findings showed subject groups performing particularly well include Language and Area Studies, which ranked joint top nationally; Geography and Environmental Studies and Engineering and Technology, which both ranked second nationally; and Law, which ranked joint third. In each of these subject areas, 100 per cent of graduates reported being in employment or further study.
Any graduate who is not in a job six months after graduating is guaranteed six months of free support from the university, followed by the offer of a paid internship to kickstart their career. It also offers lifetime career coaching to all graduates.
The news comes following the recent report that the university rose 16 places in the national rankings.
