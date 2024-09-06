THE UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire has reaffirmed its commitment to support economic growth for jobs, investment and prosperity in the region.
The news comes following a report September 5, by Universities UK, outlining how universities generate billions for the UK economy by supporting businesses and training new workforce.
The University already employs around 1,000 staff in Cheltenham and Gloucester and continues a local supply chain supporting jobs with hundreds of other businesses.
It invests in modern teaching and facilities, and looks to bring further benefits to Gloucestershire. The new City campus in Gloucester is expected to add over £100 million in Gross Added Value and 1,625 jobs.
Dame Clare Marchant, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said: “Driving economic growth is at the heart of everything we do – be that by developing career-ready graduates, training apprentices for the region’s employers, or through successful and groundbreaking collaborations with business.
“As a founder member and the home to Gloucester Growth Hub Gloucester, we’re proud to support the Gloucestershire Growth Hub network in helping thousands of businesses in the region realise their potential, maximise growth and create new jobs.
“Our continued commitment to ensuring prosperity can be seen across the communities where we are based. In Cheltenham we are transforming Park campus to create a vibrant creative campus, with space for knowledge exchange with local businesses.
“In Gloucester, we are restoring an empty department store and creating a brand new campus that will play an important role in the regeneration of the city centre. We are excited and proud to be playing our part in the growth of our county and region.”
The University houses the Gloucester Growth Hub at the University’s Oxstalls Campus. Since 2014, the team has welcomed more than 30,000 people and supported thousands of local businesses, which the University says has resulted in an economic boost estimated at £21.5 million, set to increase to £48.4 million by 2025.