The life and work of Mary Cassatt, one of the leading yet lesser-known French Impressionists, is set to take centre stage in a new Exhibition on Screen film that will be released and screened at Chepstow's Drill Hall on International Women's Day, March 8 at 7.30 pm.
The film has been organised by and in support of MonLife Heritage Museums, and follows last year's popular film on Frida Kahlo by the same female director, Ali Ray. Mary Cassatt, one of America's most well-known artists, made a career of painting the lives of the women around her, portraying them as intellectual, feminine, and real, in a major shift in the way women appeared in art.
Born in Pennsylvania in 1844, Cassatt lived much of her adult life in France. She was a classically trained artist but chose to join a group of Parisian radicals, the Impressionists, who transformed the language of art. Presenting her astonishing prints, pastels, and paintings, the film introduces us to the often-overlooked Impressionist whose own career was as full of contradiction as the women she painted.
The film features the world’s most eminent Cassatt curators and scholars, all women, who help to tell the riveting tale of great social and cultural change, a time when women were fighting for their rights, and the language of art was completely rewritten.
The showing is set to take place at Chepstow's Drill Hall, and interested individuals can book online at www.drillhallchepstow.co.uk or purchase tickets at the door on the night from 6.45 pm. This is an excellent opportunity for art enthusiasts and historians to learn more about the incredible work of Mary Cassatt and to celebrate the often-unsung contributions of women to the world of art.