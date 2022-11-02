Volunteers launch ‘exchange’ to help those struggling to cope with cost of living crisis
Subscribe newsletter
A GROUP of volunteers are encouraging locals to exchange their unwanted goods or useful services with others in the community to help those stuggling to cope with the cost of living crisis.
The Lydney-based group, led by Caroline Moor, are launching a new initiative called The Lydney Exchange - an event at which goods, services and ideas will be swapped or gifted to the people who need them most.
The aim of the project is to help ease financial hardship for people in the lead up to Christmas, with many parents worrying about how they’re going to afford buy presents this year.
The exchange will offer a range of goods like toys and games, houseplants, books, ornaments and clothes, as well as skills and services such as basic bike repairs.
Caroline says the “fundamental” idea behind the initiative is that no money will be involved.
The inaugural event is set to take place on Saturday, November 19 from 2pm-5pm at Lydney Community Centre.
And the team of organisers - consisting of Caroline, Lin Waters, Vicky Head, Louise Penny, Steve Stockham, Melanie Benn and Charis Simpson - hope the idea will catch on in towns and villages all over the Forest.
Caroline said: “We all feel quite passionate about this cause and when parents are already telling their kids that maybe Santa won’t be coming this year, we feel it is needed.
“Myself and other volunteers have been working alongside the Community Builders for FODDC, who engage with communities, connecting people, places and projects to find strengths, lessen division and improve wellbeing.
“The Lydney Exchange is an amazing community led project that has gathered momentum through the enthusiasm and compassion of local people.
“We are really looking forward to see what the day brings!”
The group have set up a Facebook page to promote the event, called ‘The Lydney Exchange’.
Anyone interested in swapping their goods and services at the event should contact Caroline by emailing [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |