THE Forest of Dean could be bracing itself for another battering this week as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for high winds in the wake of Storm Eowyn which is set to hit on Friday from 12am to 11.59pm, with disruption expected.
Caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office Storm Eowyn’s high winds, could lead to damage to buildings, power cuts and flying debris which in turn could create a danger to life and is also set to cause disruption to travel, with road, rail, airports and ferries likely to be affected throughout Friday across the UK.
With only the south east of England escaping the worst of the weather, gusts are forecast to be more than 50mph between 3am and 6am on Friday and could also be accompanied by heavy rain.
MetOffice spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday. Pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, the system will begin to influence the UK’s weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall."
“The storm is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland. The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday."