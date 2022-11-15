Weather warning for heavy rain across Monmouthshire
Storms are heading this way (Met Office )
The Met Office has today issued a yellow warning for heavy rains and a risk of flooding across Monmouth and Ross.
This could lead to disruption to travel for motorists battling the weather as heavy spray could cause delays on roads across the area.
The yellow warning is in place until 1pm today.
