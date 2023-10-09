The Ross Parishes have a jam-packed week of spiritual and community events for local residents. From daily Zoom Morning Prayers to various support groups and craft activities, St Mary’s Hall is the hub for many of these gatherings.
Starting off each day at 9am, residents can join a Morning Prayer session via Zoom. On Tuesdays, from 9am to 11am, St Mary’s Hall hosts a Tea and Toast session, along with a Community Larder. For those dealing with loss, the Just B Bereavement Support Group meets at 2:30pm, held on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Wednesdays offer a variety of activities. Parents and toddlers can enjoy Toddle and Toast at 8:45am, while craft enthusiasts can join the Craft Group from 11am to 12:30pm on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. For those looking for spiritual reflection, Ponder and Pray is available on Zoom at 11:15am on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
Thursdays are equally busy with a range of activities at St Mary’s. At 3:45pm on the first Thursday of each month, families can enjoy Messy Church. A Eucharist service takes place at 10am, followed by a Prayer Group on Zoom at 11:45am. Young singers are welcome to join the Youth Choir at 3:30pm.
For the upcoming Sunday, 15th October, St Mary's will host an 8am BCP Communion Service. A live-streamed Sung Eucharist starts at 9:30am. Meanwhile, Parish Eucharist will be at Walford, also at 9:30am.
For more details and to stay updated on activities, residents can check the Ross Parishes website or contact the church office directly. The phone number for queries is 01989 562175, and the email is [email protected].