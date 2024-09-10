The Ragged Storytelling Collective is a storytelling and music ensemble which includes Kestrel Morton, Heulwen Williams and Hazel Morton. They will weave their unique patchwork vision, stitching the raw energy of punk storytelling with a haunting thread of Welsh folk melody and song in this fiercely modern epic. Formed in 2020 and supported by Beyond the Border Storytelling Festival, mentored by Daniel Morden and Ollie Wilson Dixon (The Devil’s Violin), the trio bring their own style of immersive and bold storytelling that feels like a Mad Max myth or an anti-capitalist Terry Pratchett fairy tale.