Welsh storytellers and myth makers, The Ragged Storytelling Collective will be fusing together modern myths and Welsh folk music in an unforgettable performance, which will arrive in Lydney later this autumn.
Binderella is described as a ‘tale for our times, a wild birth-myth of an Anti-Goddess who challenges the forces of greed and despair that seek to steal our future from us’. This anarchistic wonder story peeks through the cracks in our society, fusing an environmental rallying cry with an uplifting call for compassion and courage in this age of crisis.
The Ragged Storytelling Collective is a storytelling and music ensemble which includes Kestrel Morton, Heulwen Williams and Hazel Morton. They will weave their unique patchwork vision, stitching the raw energy of punk storytelling with a haunting thread of Welsh folk melody and song in this fiercely modern epic. Formed in 2020 and supported by Beyond the Border Storytelling Festival, mentored by Daniel Morden and Ollie Wilson Dixon (The Devil’s Violin), the trio bring their own style of immersive and bold storytelling that feels like a Mad Max myth or an anti-capitalist Terry Pratchett fairy tale.
Creator, writer and performer in BInderella, Kestrel Morton, explains why this story is relevant now in a general election year. “This intimate theatre and music experience really draws on the issues so many of us are feeling. Concerns around the cost of living, housing and homelessness, environment and climate change are all current and real fears for people in Wales.
While these issues are so important, communicating them can often feel heavy and doom-laden, we hope through the humour of the story and musical experience we can ignite a fire of hope and inspire positive change.”
The performance arrives at Yorkley Community Centre on November 23 before heading to Ceredigion Museum, Aberystwyth for an ‘anti panto’ alternative for Christmas audiences.
The production is supported by Arts Council for Wales, National Lottery and Welsh Government, Night Out, and Adverse Camber. The Ragged Storytelling Collective was formed in 2020, working together to preview the first half of their show Binderella for Beyond The Border 2021.