A WOMAN was arrested following reports of a van on fire in Carbonne Close, Monmouth, early on Monday evening.
Gwent Police have confirmed that officers attended the scene around 6pm alongside personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
A police spokesperson said today (Wednesday, February 28): "The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and no injuries were reported.
"A 37-year-old woman, from the Monmouth area, was arrested on suspicion of arson and arson with intent of endangering life. She remains in police custody at this time.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400065953.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555."