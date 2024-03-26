The Woolaston Young Farmers Club (WYFC) are preparing themselves for this Saturday’s (March 30) Easter Tractor Run.
The event is due to begin at Hanley Farm Shop,The Business Centre, Hanley Court, Chepstow at 10am, with an 11am leaving time.
The club is also planning a pub crawl after the event for those who are 18+. Speaking on their social media pages, the club said:
“Please come along to join in on the fun! Starting at Hanley farm shop and ending at The Rising Sun, Woolaston. Tractor £10 Passenger £5.
People carrier available for people £10 per person or free for 9 and under. Pre-Book tickets, members go free!”
It is the first event run by the new club and it is shaping up to be a fun-filled day, with the club determining who has the “best dressed tractor”, along with the post-pub crawl.
The tractor run has pre-planned timings for their route. The club expects to be at Hanley Farm Shop at 10am, Hewsfield at 12:50, Alvington by the Globe by 13:20, Woolaston’s Netherend Stores by 13:30, and finally, The Rising Sun at 13:40.
The post-run’s pub crawl is set to begin at 6pm at The Cross in Alvington and finish in Chepstow Town. All of the events are ticketed and prospective attendees should get in touch with Woolaston YFC.