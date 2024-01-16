It has become a tradition with Wyesham WI that we have our Christmas lunch in January. This is a dreary month and the lunch is a real pick-me-up for members, So, on Wednesday 10th January, the ladies met at the Orepool Inn, just outside Coleford, for a delicious three-course lunch, complete with Christmas crackers and a Secret Santa present for everyone. President Daphne went through the business side of things and members voted on which resolution they would like to see taken forward to the AGM later on in the year. Members were made aware of Gwent WI plans for the year. It was agreed by all that it had been a most enjoyable day Back in December, the usual meeting took place in St James Community Hall. The Committee, probably against common sense, decided to entertain the membership with another daft pantomime. This time, they performed Cinderella and, judging by the laughter, it was very much to the delight of the ladies in the Hall. Hot sausage rolls and mulled drinks were provided and everyone agreed it had been a great way to end the year. Next month on Monday, 12th February at 7pm, will see a "progressive games" evening. This entails simple table games and moving from table to table so that everyone gets to chat with everyone else. New members are always very warmly welcomed.