PUPILS from Yorkley and Parkend primary schools have teamed up to create a “magnificent” art piece inspired by the Dean Heritage Centre.
The children have been learning about local history and have set about capturing the centre “in all its glory” following a recent trip.
Yorkely teacher Lucy Southgate commented: “The children thoroughly enjoyed creating and making their own paper, dying fabric and practising their sketching skills using charcoal made from the Dean Heritage Centre.”
The children that supported at Yorkley were Amelia Langton, Ruby Simpson, Rosie Baldwin, Jessica Chitty, Esma Atug, Ella Morse and Ella Knight; and at Parkend, Bohdi Powell, Jilly Steele, Erin Slade and Milling Tillings.