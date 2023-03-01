They were joined at the Miners Welfare Hall on Sunday, February 26, by professional drummers Jamie Oliver – who played for leading punk band UK Subs – and worldwide touring drummer Lars Wickett.
Jamie also organised a number of videos with messages of support from well-known drummers.
He said: “We have a mixture of ages and abilities and have 32 performers
“Some have had lessons with me for 10 years plus, others for 10 months.
“Some are playing with drums in the backing track and some with drumless tracks.
“I know first hand how performing live to an audience can inspire and build someone’s love for instruments.
He told the performers: “The buzz and adrenaline rush you will all get will just be insane.
“Once you’ve performed I can guarantee you will all want to get back up and do it again.
“If you make a mistake, blag it and make it look like it was supposed to happen.’’
The showcase also marked the first anniversary of Jamie’s Keep Drumming Fund which helps those who might otherwise have to give up lessons because of financial pressures.
He said the fund had provided 50 lessons, supplied drumkits to three students and helped others with various pieces of equipment.
He added: “It’s so lovely to host our showcase concert, not only to show off our incredibly talented drummers we have here in the Forest of Dean but to also raise some money for our charity.”
He also thanked Jamie and Lars for giving their time and his “incredibly supportive” wife and mum and the Miners Hall for their help with the concert.